Tampa nurse chosen as NFL honorary captain for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown continues to Super Bowl LV right here in Tampa Bay, and with less than two weeks until the big game, the NFL has made another big announcement.

The league has named three community leaders from around the country as honorary captains, who will preside over the coin flip. The NFL says these three heroes served as leaders in their regions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez spoke with the trio virtually, ahead of February's big game.

They captains include:

Suzie Dorner, a nurse manager from Tampa, Florida

Trimaine Davis, an educator from Los Angeles, CA

James Martin, a veteran from Pittsburgh, PA

The league also announced Presidential Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem about Dorner, Davis and Martin, recognizing them for their "tremendous impact during an unprecedented year." Her poem will be read on-air nationally on CBS and locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Suzie Dorner is currently the COVID ICU Nurse Manager at Tampa General Hospital and has been serving the Tampa Bay community for more than eight years, according to a news release. During the pandemic, she has "worked selflessly, as all nurses do, to prioritize others before her needs and work endless hours to assist many in their battles with COVID-19," the NFL said.

Dorner lost two grandparents to coronavirus.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs are the first team to ever play in a super bowl in their home stadium in NFL history.

