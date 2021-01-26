NFL: Super Bowl LV preps on track at Raymond James Stadium

A fresh new field of grass has been laid, and crews are continuing their work to get ready for the big game in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — A fresh new field of grass has been laid, and crews with the NFL are continuing their work to get ready for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL says the Super Bowl trophy logos are being painted on the field Tuesday with other field artwork continuing throughout the week.

It will be the first time in NFL history for a team to play in their home stadium for the Super Bowl. And because it happens to be the NFC’s turn to be home team, the Buccaneers by default, will be the home team.

The NFL says steps are being taken to ensure neither team has an unfair advantage. No decision has been made yet on if the Buccaneers will be allowed to fire their iconic pirate ship cannons when the Bucs score.

Safety against COVID-19 will also be a key priority in 2021. The game experience will look much different with pre-game and halftime performances happening on stages off-field. Camera and broadcast crews will also be kept off the field for most of the game.

Fans entering Raymond James Stadium for the game will all receive a KN-95 mask, hand sanitizer and a safety card.

Across town, crews are on day 10 of setting up the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B Lane Park and along the Tampa River Walk. The Super Bowl-themed area will be open from Jan. 29-31, then close before reopening Wednesday, Feb. 3 until the Saturday before the game.

The NFL says it has already experienced an outpouring of interest from the community and those planning to visit Tampa. Free reservations for the event are nearly sold-out with only a few spots left.

Fans will be requested to limit their time in the Super Bowl Experience to under two hours to best allow for social distancing.