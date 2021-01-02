Can he make it 7 and 0? Nicholas the dolphin to predict Super Bowl winner

CLEARWATER, Fla. — We all have our own sports superstitions. Whether it's a lucky sock, a pre-game dance, or even turning the game off altogether -- you don't want to jinx things and anger the football gods.
Even the Bucs have their own superstitions, opting to wear white for Super Bowl LV. It was the lucky threads that propelled them over the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers during their march through the playoffs, or so they think.
If you are one to believe in good luck, then you should keep an eye on a certain bottlenose dolphin Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Nicholas the rescue dolphin is making his annual live prediction for Super Bowl LV, and the underwater mammal has a knack for it. He's correctly predicted the last six major sporting events.
The 18-year-old dolphin correctly predicted the winner of this year's College Football National Championship, Outback Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and last year's NBA Finals. He even correctly predicted the winner of Super Bowl LIV.
Here's to hoping Nicholas sees Tampa Bay in his crystal ball.
