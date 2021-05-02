x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Super Bowl

Walt Disney World will not hold a Super Bowl parade this year

The theme park hopes the tradition can return next year.
Credit: AP
Super Bowl MVP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Mickey Mouse wave to fans during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — There will be no Super Bowl parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this year, according to the park.

And while the annual tradition will be missed, the theme park says it is still gearing up for the big game this weekend. 

"Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial on Sunday night," Disney wrote in a blog post.

The theme parks' commercial is a long-running tradition for Super Bowl champs dating back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first to utter the famous phrase.

Disney says it hopes to be able to bring back the Super Bowl tradition next year so that fans can see and cheer on their favorite player in the park.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to take part in the parade last year after their Super Bowl LIV win in Miami.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter