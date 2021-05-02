Walt Disney World will not hold a Super Bowl parade this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — There will be no Super Bowl parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this year, according to the park.
And while the annual tradition will be missed, the theme park says it is still gearing up for the big game this weekend.
"Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World!” commercial on Sunday night," Disney wrote in a blog post.
The theme parks' commercial is a long-running tradition for Super Bowl champs dating back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first to utter the famous phrase.
Disney says it hopes to be able to bring back the Super Bowl tradition next year so that fans can see and cheer on their favorite player in the park.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to take part in the parade last year after their Super Bowl LIV win in Miami.
