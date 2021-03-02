Parking near Ray Jay might be strapped, but homeowners are opening up their lawns for Super Bowl LV

During a year where a pandemic has slowed their business, neighbors have been getting ready for Super Bowl LV for weeks.

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic near Raymond James Stadium is already picking up ahead of Super Bowl LV. Come game day, it'll be even tougher to get around and almost impossible to find parking.

"Oh, it's already hectic. You see barriers going up," Kenneth Jenkins said.

Jenkins lives directly across from the stadium and has a front-row seat to the Super Bowl experience. Now, the neighborhood is opening up its lots for fans, and spots are filling up quickly.

"The whole week has been busy! A lot of phone calls, people coming around the stadium, more traffic in the area," Jenkins said.

His lot is more than 1,000-square feet wide. Come Sunday, it'll be packed.

"I'm expecting a full lot with 50 cars! We're real close to it right now," Jenkins said.

During a year where a pandemic has slowed their business, the neighborhood has been getting ready for Super Bowl LV for weeks. Bucs flags are out, event parking signs line the streets and people are stopping by to secure their spot.

"Sunday is going to be a long day. People wanted to get here at 8 in the morning I said, 'No! Not any earlier than 10,' that's enough," Josie Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is expecting a full house, too, but this isn't her first go around.

"My mom used to do it and I used to help her, then she passed away in 1991, so I do it now," Rodriguez said.

She hosted fans during Tampa Bay's last Super Bowl, but this year it's different, the Bucs are in the game.

"Everybody is so excited! Also, everybody has been in prison for the last year basically, so the excitement to get out and do stuff. I think that's what it is. Everybody can have a good time and just enjoy, that's all I'm asking! I want the Bucs to win of course! Got to have that," Rodriguez said.

The majority of the people parking at the lots near Raymond James are Bucs fans, but Chiefs fans are welcome too. Normally spots during a normal season game would go for 20 bucks, those prices have gone up for Super Bowl LV.