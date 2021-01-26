Mahomes heads back to Florida for another Super Bowl. In 2020, Disney donated $1 million to Make-a-Wish in his honor

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback took a special trip to Disney after last year's Super Bowl.

ORLANDO, Fla. — We know Patrick Mahomes as the young, quick-thinking quarterback for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. But did you know about his work with kids' charities?

After last year's Super Bowl LIV victory, Disney Parks donated $1 million to Make-a-Wish in Mahomes' honor. The MVP traveled to Orlando alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to visit with Make-a-Wish kids, according to the Disney Parks blog.

Mahomes is no stranger to helping kids in need. Two years ago, he founded his own charity, 15 and the Mahomies, aimed at "improving the lives of children."

As Mahomes and Chiefs are preparing to head to Tampa in less than two weeks for Super Bowl LV. Mahomes is hoping for another Super Bowl win in Florida, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will give him a run for his money.

