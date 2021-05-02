Penguins from Florida Aquarium explore the Super Bowl Experience

During their visit, they got to waddle the 40-yard dash and even pose with the Lombardi trophy.

TAMPA, Fla — With the Super Bowl happening right here in Tampa Bay, so many people want to take part in all the fun.

That includes the Florida Aquarium’s African penguins Pebbles and Kini.

The penguins got to take a tour of the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park in downtown Tampa and got to check out all the sights.

During their visit, they got to waddle the 40-yard dash and even pose with the Lombardi trophy.

Anyone lucky enough to score tickets to the NFL's interactive football theme park can check it out for themselves this weekend.

The hours of operation for the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is as follows:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 (reservation only)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 (reservation only)

If you weren't one of the lucky people who were able to snag a pass to the Super Bowl Experience in Julian B. Lane, that's ok! There's so much to check out throughout Tampa and especially along the Riverwalk.

And be sure to tune into the main event, Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs locally on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.