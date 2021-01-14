Pepsi gives back to Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

The company's charitable initiative will support locals, small businesses, and marine life.

TAMPA, Fla — The first Super Bowl held in a worldwide pandemic is sure to look different than most. And, with all the changes coming to Super Bowl LV, we're left wondering what benefits Tampa will see as this year's host city.

Pepsi is taking this unique opportunity to give back to the community with its grassroots initiative: Pepsi Stronger Together.

Now through Super Bowl Sunday, Pepsi is partnering with local leaders to focus on key community pillars. The program features multiple elements that will benefit our city from local restaurants and families to beaches and marine life.

Pepsi Stronger Together hopes to encourage people to order from local restaurants by partnering with DoorDash to provide free delivery on all orders that include a Pepsi product.

The program is also supporting struggling bay-area restaurants by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) to provide them with $100,000 in grants. $10,000 grants will be awarded to select area restaurants that will be announced live during Shaquille O'Neal’s “Shaq Bowl” restaurant challenge on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pepsi Stronger Together has included projects to benefit the beautiful beaches and marine life that Tampa is known for.

It's partnering with the nonprofit Force Blue to host Dive55, a beach and ocean clean-up day on Anna Maria Island later this month. On Jan. 25, the program will lead 55 volunteer divers in removing marine debris and abandoned fishing gear from Spanish Rocks Reef.

To get football fans excited for the big game, Pepsi is using drones to drop VIP swag and merch bundles off at fans' homes. To learn how to get involved, visit pepsistrongertogether.com/gamedays.

Pepsi hopes that these projects will have a lasting impact on the Tampa community by inspiring local residents to get involved.

“When we launched Pepsi Stronger Together, we aimed to give back to communities around the country while inspiring people in those communities to take action,” said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America.