This is part of Pepsi's initiative to support local restaurants in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — Calling all Florida foodies and football fans!

As Tampa prepares to host the big game, Pepsi is offering $0 delivery fees on DoorDash orders every weekend from the start of the NFL Playoffs through Super Bowl LV Sunday.

Orders must be placed through the DoorDash app or website and must include a Pepsi product.

Gameday is all about the food, and the options are endless for those living in Florida, as the deal includes 4,500 participating restaurants all over the state.

This is part of the Pepsi Stronger Together initiative, created to engage communities around the country through supportive programming and resources.

The Pepsi Stronger Together and DoorDash partnership aims to encourage people to order from local restaurants, many of which are struggling due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You can find more information on this deal or to enter to win a year's worth of DoorDash here.

