'Put more of Florida back in Florida:' Nursery owner takes part in NFL Green Week

A brand new pollinator garden was installed just a couple of miles away from Raymond James Stadium at Wellswood Park.

TAMPA, Fla. — Off the field, the NFL commits to giving back to the community hosting the Super Bowl. One of those campaigns is Green Week.

All this week, we've seen events to make our city not only more beautiful but more sustainable.

Anita Camancho is passionate about Florida and Tampa Bay, keeping native plant and wildlife going. She was thrilled to be a part of the NFL Green Week by putting in a pollinator garden just a couple miles from the stadium at Wellswood Park.

"Obviously one-third of every bite of food we eat is pollinated from pollination, so they're very important to our environment and having this beauty flying around also gives a lot of enjoyment especially at a park," Camancho said.

Camancho owns the Little Red Wagon Native Nursery and she is president of the Butterfly Conservatory of Tampa Bay. She provided the native plants for the pollinator garden, like milkweed, nectar resources and even the state wildflower to attract butterflies, bees and birds.

"We really need to put more of Florida back into Florida. We evict it faster than anything with all the population growth," Camancho said. "So putting back what our pollinators and wildlife needs is really important. Wildlife shouldn't be something we just go to a national park to see."

And seeing so many people take time to appreciate the environment in the week leading up to her home team playing in the super bowl has been a thrill for Camancho.

"I've been in Tampa my whole life so being able to see this happen in our own city is so remarkable," she said. "Being a part of this and giving back to the community has been remarkable.

"I'm so excited for this Sunday."