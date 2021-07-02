The other big game in town: Puppy Bowl helps dogs find forever homes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl is not the only big game in town. Saturday, a group of eager, energetic dogs faced off in Pups Pub’s first Puppy Bowl, with the goal of finding forever homes for four-legged friends without one. The event was the perfect opportunity for four adoptable puppies to show off in front of future families. By the end of the event, two had already been selected for adoption.

The event was put on in-part by the Team Godwin Foundation, brainchild of Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin. The group provides financial support for dog rescue organizations like Compassion Kind, which had puppies available for adoption Saturday.



Workers with Compassion Kind said some of the rescues were from international locations, and one puppy was saved from Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Fundraisers like the Puppy Bowl not only help pups get adopted, but also help with the cost of transportation when dogs are being rescued from distant locations.



Proceeds from Saturday’s event benefit the Team Godwin Foundation.