Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is closing ahead of the Super Bowl experience

TAMPA, Fla — With Super Bowl LV less than a month away, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee is beginning preparations for the Super Bowl experience.
Starting Monday, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will be closed for public use.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, the entire park will close, including the Tampa River Center as well as all courts, playgrounds, fields, and shelters.
The Super Bowl experience will take place entirely outdoors along the Riverwalk and will be free to attend. Activities like interactive games, live concerts, and NFL player autographs are in the works.
The park will reopen after Super Bowl LV on Monday, Feb. 15.
