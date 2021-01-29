x
Shaquille O'Neal bringing 'Shaq Bowl' to Tampa Super Bowl Sunday

The former NBA star will be in Tampa for Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl pregame show.

TAMPA, Fla — The party doesn't start until Shaquille O’Neal shows up.

The former NBA star will be in Tampa for Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl pregame show. And, he has an impressive lineup of superstar guests who will be joining him and representing both teams. 

Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, The Miz will be there representing team Kansas City. Team Tampa will be made up of Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, Winnie Harlow.

The two teams will face off on all sorts of challenges to see who will be crowned the Shaq Bowl champion. 

Shaq will have a custom-built Shaq Bowl stadium for this to all take place at starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 7. Here is how you can watch. 

More information can be found online.

