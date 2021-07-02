Simeon Rice to co-host 'After Super Bowl LV' special on 10 Tampa Bay

It's not everyday a former Super Bowl champ makes an appearance on 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — 10 Tampa Bay will welcome a familiar face to the set Sunday night after the Super Bowl is over.

Former Buccaneers defensive end Simeon Rice will co-host "After Super Bowl LV" with 10 Tampa Bay's Ryan Bass immediately after the big game on Feb. 7.

From 2001 to 2006, Rice played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Bucs when they defeated the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII back in 2003.

Rice said winning the Super Bowl was fantastic.

“It was one of the most memorable moments in my athletic life.”

He said he told then-Tampa Bay General Manager Rick McKay if he was brought to play for the Bucs, then they would make it to the Super Bowl.

“I told him... you bring me here, within a year or two we are going to be in the Super Bowl,” Rice recalled. “After winning the Super Bowl with all the confetti falling, we had a moment -- a cherished moment -- where he hugged me and I’m hugging him...and he said ‘Wow, Simeon. You kept your word.’”

Rice was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals, third overall, in the 1996 NFL Draft.

You'll be able to catch the special broadcast and the Super Bowl itself locally on 10 Tampa Bay. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.