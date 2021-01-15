Some advertisers not buying spots for Super Bowl LV

Ads are slower to sell for this year's big game. Companies are giving a variety of reasons why.

TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl is not just the biggest game in pro football. It's also known as a crown jewel for advertisers because of the game's enormous viewership numbers. But some companies that have produced memorable Super Bowl ads are saying "no, thanks" this year.

Advertising publication Ad Age has reported a few advertisers pulling out of Super Bowl LV. Avocados from Mexico, which has made unique ads for each of the last six Super Bowls, will not be on your screens Feb. 7. The company announced in October it will "reinvent itself" over the coming year.

Popular pizza chain Little Caesar's won't return this year after promoting a new delivery option last year. Ad Age reports Olay, Sabra Hummus and Facebook also opted out of running ads during Super Bowl LV. A Facebook spokesperson said the social media powerhouse will turn its attention to the Grammy Awards in March.

A car brand you're used to hearing from during the big game is ending its advertising streak. According to MediaPost, Hyundai announced last week that it won't run a Super Bowl ad after running one in 12 of the last 13 years. Hyundai said its decision was based on "marketing priorities," and that the company will be back for the annual event in the future.

A number of organizations are planning to run ads during Super Bowl LV, but ads have been slower to sell. Marketing Brew reported in December that 80% of the ad time for the game on CBS had been sold. But it was all sold out by Thanksgiving ahead of last year's Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl LV will take place Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. You can watch the game and the festivities live on 10 Tampa Bay.

Frito-Lay brand Cheetos is teasing its #SuperBowl commercial in a 30-second spot starring Ashton Kutcher. https://t.co/RC8wOkkBOF — Ad Age (@adage) January 15, 2021