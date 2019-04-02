The Super Bowl LII halftime show had SpongeBob Squarepants fans across the nation a little ticked off.

During the Halftime Show, a brief clip from the Bubble Bowl smash hit “Sweet Victory” played out. The twist? It was only a few seconds long and opened up Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.

To add insult to injury, Mercedes-Benz Stadium tweeted out a video of the SpongeBob classic being played on its big screen monitors—to what appeared like an empty stadium from earlier this week

SpongeBob and his cast of friends performed that song during the show's "Bubble Bowl" episode. More than 1.1 million people even signed an online petition asking for the song to be played as a tribute to the show’s late creator Stephen Hillenburg's legacy.

