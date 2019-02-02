CLEARWATER, Fla. — Which Super Bowl team, The Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots, will win during the faceoff at Sunday's Super Bowl LIII?

It may flounder some to pick a winner, but Clearwater Marine Aquarium's sports expert Nicholas the dolphin flipped right over to his pick.

Nicholas flicked his tail and flapped his fins to his choice: the Rams.

He currently is 6 for 8 in overall sports picks and 3 for 4 in football picks. Nicholas has predicted the outcome not only for the Super Bowl, but also for other big games like the World Cup and the World Series.

