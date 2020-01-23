MIAMI — The big game costs big money. It’s far from a shocking headline.

Cough up at least $3,500 for a seat with a complementary nosebleed, shell out thousands more for hiked-up airfare and an overpriced hotel.

It’s a luxury most diehard football fans simply can’t afford – even to watch their own team compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

So, StubHub is kicking off a Super Bowl payment plan.

CBS News reports the online ticket marketplace is letting buyers cover the cost in monthly installments, and the payments can be spread out over a year.

According to StubHub’s website, the “affirm” program charges interest rates from 10 – 30 percent, depending on the number of payments, and buyers must pass a credit check to qualify.

The payment plans are actually loans from Cross River Bank in New Jersey.

Bloomberg reports that a pair of tickets for $7,100 – with a 20 percent APR – would cost $1,253 per month for six months.

The interests would add about $420 to a football fan’s total bill.

