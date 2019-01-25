ATLANTA – Oddsmakers look to capitalize on Super Bowl 53 with several bizarre proposition bets.

Known as “prop bets,” there are several wagers people can make beyond the outcome of the game itself between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots enter the Feb. 3 game as a 3-point favorite, according to the online sportsbook Bovada LV. Oddsmakers have set the over/under for total points scored at 57.

Here are some of the strangest prop bets:

The number of tweets by President Donald Trump on Feb. 3:

More than six tweets: -140

Less than six tweets: Even

Will Donald Trump attend the game?

Yes: +400

No: -700

How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?

Longer than 1 minute, 47 seconds: -160

Shorter than 1 minute, 47 seconds: +120

Will Gladys Knight wear a skirt, dress or gown to sing the national anthem?

Yes: -220

No: +155

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?

Yes: -125

No: -115

Will a player take a knee during the national anthem?

Yes: +300

No: -500

What will finish first?

Super Bowl 53: -260

The partial government shutdown: +175

What will the Super Bowl champions be served at the White House?

Fast food: +180

Any other food: -270

What color liquid will be poured on the game-winning coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow: +225

Clear/Water: +220

Orange: +400

Blue: +400

Red: +600

Purple: +1,000

How many plays will CBS analyst Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?

More than 7.5: -130

Less than 7.5: -110

What will Romo be doing at the start of the 2019 NFL season?

TV analyst: -500

Playing in the NFL: +300

Coaching as an offensive coordinator: +500

Coaching as a defensive coordinator: +1,600

How many replays will be shown of Rams director of strength training and performance Ted Rath holding back head coach Sean McVay during the game?

More than 1.5: -125

Less than 1.5: -115

Will actor Mark Wahlberg attend the game and leave early?

Yes: +550

No: -1,000

Cross-sport prop bet: What will finish first?

Super Bowl 53: -110

James Harden’s 30-point game streak: -130

Which player will win Super Bowl MVP?

Tom Brady: +110

Jared Goff: +225

Todd Gurley: +1,100

Sony Michel: +1,500

Aaron Donald: +1,800

James White: +2,000

C.J. Anderson: +2,500

What will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates: +160

God: +190

Family or family member: +400

City: +850

Coach: +1,000

Owner: +1,200

Does not mention any of the above: +400

Need a bet calculator? Click or tap here