ATLANTA – Oddsmakers look to capitalize on Super Bowl 53 with several bizarre proposition bets.
Known as “prop bets,” there are several wagers people can make beyond the outcome of the game itself between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots enter the Feb. 3 game as a 3-point favorite, according to the online sportsbook Bovada LV. Oddsmakers have set the over/under for total points scored at 57.
Here are some of the strangest prop bets:
The number of tweets by President Donald Trump on Feb. 3:
More than six tweets: -140
Less than six tweets: Even
Will Donald Trump attend the game?
Yes: +400
No: -700
How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?
Longer than 1 minute, 47 seconds: -160
Shorter than 1 minute, 47 seconds: +120
Will Gladys Knight wear a skirt, dress or gown to sing the national anthem?
Yes: -220
No: +155
Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem?
Yes: -125
No: -115
Will a player take a knee during the national anthem?
Yes: +300
No: -500
What will finish first?
Super Bowl 53: -260
The partial government shutdown: +175
What will the Super Bowl champions be served at the White House?
Fast food: +180
Any other food: -270
What color liquid will be poured on the game-winning coach?
Lime/Green/Yellow: +225
Clear/Water: +220
Orange: +400
Blue: +400
Red: +600
Purple: +1,000
How many plays will CBS analyst Tony Romo correctly predict ahead of the play?
More than 7.5: -130
Less than 7.5: -110
What will Romo be doing at the start of the 2019 NFL season?
TV analyst: -500
Playing in the NFL: +300
Coaching as an offensive coordinator: +500
Coaching as a defensive coordinator: +1,600
How many replays will be shown of Rams director of strength training and performance Ted Rath holding back head coach Sean McVay during the game?
More than 1.5: -125
Less than 1.5: -115
Will actor Mark Wahlberg attend the game and leave early?
Yes: +550
No: -1,000
Cross-sport prop bet: What will finish first?
Super Bowl 53: -110
James Harden’s 30-point game streak: -130
Which player will win Super Bowl MVP?
Tom Brady: +110
Jared Goff: +225
Todd Gurley: +1,100
Sony Michel: +1,500
Aaron Donald: +1,800
James White: +2,000
C.J. Anderson: +2,500
What will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?
Teammates: +160
God: +190
Family or family member: +400
City: +850
Coach: +1,000
Owner: +1,200
Does not mention any of the above: +400
