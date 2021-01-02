This is everything we know about the Super Bowl halftime show

You can watch Grammy-award winner The Weeknd perform right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in Nov. 2020.

What doesn't Super Bowl LV have going for it?

From making history by having the first-ever home team play in it, (Go Bucs!) to a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem it's on track to be the event of the year.

Let's not forget the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show where Grammy-winner The Weeknd will take the stage.

Here's what we know about the show, so far:

Who's performing?

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd is set to headline the halftime show.

He is known for his R&B hits like "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd has also won three Grammys over his career.

How to watch

You're in luck! CBS is the home of Super Bowl LV, so you can watch the game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

The game and halftime show can also be watched and streamed on CBS or on its app.

What will he perform?

That is something we don't quite have the answer to yet.

Super Bowl setlists are typically kept secret up until the performance.

Will there be special guests?

While the options are endless, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Weeknd has collabed with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat and so many more, there's a good list of possibilities.