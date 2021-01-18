Julian B Lane Park is being transformed for Super Bowl LV

It will be part of the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's. The experience opens to the public on Jan. 29.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is coming to town in less than a month, and signs of the big game are already popping up around Tampa Bay.

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park is being transformed into a football theme park. It is going to be accessible to the public, and it will be absolutely free.

“This is really the main hub for Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's. It's our outdoor fan festival that comes in conjunction with the NFL," said Rob Higgins, president & chief executive officer of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee during a sneak peak event on Monday.

Crews are hard at work transforming Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, building infrastructure to house the various experiences.

“You'll be able to punt pass and kick your way through a theme, basically a football theme park of sorts," explained Higgins.

And that is not all. The Lombardi trophy will also be on display, and fans will be able to do a virtual meet and greet with some of their favorite players.

There will also be special safety measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks will be mandatory and attendees will be required to complete a health screening before entering. Social distancing will also be enforced, and there will be "fan managers" roaming around the park to make sure everyone is adhering to the policies and staying safe.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl Experience is going to be free.

"Our community's been through a lot, the last 11 months. And to have this outlet for them to be able to create their own Superbowl memories with their families and do it in a really healthy and safe fashion is truly exciting," said Higgins.

With uncertainty around how many fans will be let into the game, this is a way to get involved.

“The stadium capacity is still to be determined, naturally it's evolving. That decision is going to be made by the NFL in conjunction with the CDC and local health and public officials," explained Higgins.

Even so, with features like this, Super Bowl LV is sure to be special.

“It’s so rare for communities to get a chance to host the Super Bowl. And so to have this outlet for folks to be able to really immerse themselves into it is awesome," said Higgins.

To reserve your time at the park, you need to download the NFL OnePass, that’s available in the app store. The experience officially opens on Jan. 29.