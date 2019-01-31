Microsoft has released its new commercial for its Xbox Adaptive Controller ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The two-minute commercial features several kids with special needs using the controller and getting the chance to interact with their friends.

“When everybody plays, we all win,” the company displays on the screen at the end of the commercial.

The commercial tells the story of how the new controller levels the playing field and creates an opportunity for passionate young gamers with special needs.

“It’s his way of interacting with his friends when he can’t physically otherwise do it,” said the father of a 9-year-old boy named Owen.

Owen – who was featured in an add before the holiday called “Reindeer Games” – was born with a rare genetic disorder called Escobar Syndrome.

“One of the biggest fears early on is, how will Owen be viewed by the other kids?” his father said. “He’s not different when he plays.”

TechCrunch reports Microsoft created the adaptive controller with input from several groups, including The AbleGamers Charity, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, SpecialEffect and Warfighter Engaged.

The controller features two large pads. It also has several different control inputs, which can be plugged into the back.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller costs $99.99, plus service fees.

