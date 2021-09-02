Mom searching for son's Super Bowl LV cardboard cutout

Jackie Williams son passed in September 2020 but still wanted to make sure he was at Raymond James Stadium for the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — Jackie Williams' son, Cody, was a life-long Buccaneers fan who died ahead of the team's historic run that ended with a Super Bowl LV victory at home.

To make sure he did not miss out on all the action, Williams bought two cardboard cutouts of Cody to be placed inside Raymond James Stadium for the big game.

Now she's searching for who might have sat next to him and what section the cutouts were placed in.

"It was one of his bucket list things," said Williams of her son getting to be in the stadium as the Buccaneers once again hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Her family moved to the Sunshine State from Canada when Cody was just 5 years old and they were quick to become fans of the hometown team.

"We watched every game, every Sunday, and then once we were able to get season tickets he was just so excited," William explained.

Cody had players he adored and he and his mom even traveled on occasion to watch away games for the Buccaneers.

Back when the Bucs won Super Bowl XXXVII, she says Cody was so excited he began running up and down the street.

"The fact that he missed [Super Bowl LV] is really sad but I'm sure he was watching from a better seat than anybody else," she added.

If you or someone you know sat next to Cody whose exact cardboard cutout photo is below, let us know!