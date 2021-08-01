Super Bowl LV to be completely cashless

Reverse ATMs are on-site to convert cash to a universal use Visa value card, according to Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla — If you're planning on going to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium next month, you can keep your cash at home.

The NFL is planning to make the big game completely cashless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL and its partner Visa will be taking on the project of having the first-ever completely cash-free Super Bowl.

“Visa is one of our key partners in helping us imagine how our fans will experience the NFL in years to come,” said Renie Anderson, Executive Vice President of Partnerships & Chief Revenue Officer for the NFL. “We’re excited to announce that for our biggest event the future is here and we thank Visa for the innovative approach to enable a more secure way to pay at Super Bowl LV. This move will not only make the game more enjoyable and efficient for our fans, but most importantly, safer for all involved.”

Cash isn't clean, so Raymond James Stadium has already implemented cashless food and beverage spots. Reverse ATMs are on-site to convert cash to a universal use Visa value card, the stadium said.

You can find out more about the Super Bowl's touchless payment plan here.

Going cashless isn't the only way the stadium will work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Super Bowl.

As detailed on its website, the stadium requires all people age 5 and up to wear a face-covering upon entering the bag screening area. It must remain on at all times other than while actively drinking and eating.

Face coverings are effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19 when the fabric covers the nose and mouth, not one or the other. Replacements are available for people who forget a covering or need a replacement.

Earlier reporting indicated that, indeed, face masks will be mandatory at Super Bowl LV. Social distancing also reportedly will be enforced, with fans in pods spaced out in 6-feet increments.

Although the NFL has yet to announce an official capacity, signs have pointed to a smaller than usual crowd with a 20-percent cap. This means just over 13,000 fans will be in the stadium that seats about 66,000 people.

