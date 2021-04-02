'There's only Chiefs, that's it': Kansas City superfan shares team pride while living in Tampa Bay

While Tampa Bay is the home of the Buccaneers, one Chiefs fan isn't shy to show her team pride.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Win, lose, draw. I bleed red. There's only Chiefs, that's it.”

Those are the words of Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Angelica Vrondos, who finds herself living in enemy territory ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Vrondos used to call Raytown home before moving to Tampa Bay where she runs a sign printing company.

Our sister station KCTV caught up with the Chiefs fan ahead of Super Bowl LV and found out what it's like to be rooting for the opposing team during a hometown Super Bowl. And let's just say, she isn't shy about her team love.

“You gotta be strong like the Chiefs defense,” she told KCTV as she fought some tough winds to hang up a massive Chiefs sign in her front yard.

“People can see it driving by and they honk,” Vrondos said of her display.

The superfan also has quite the collection of artwork, memorabilia, autographs and jerseys.

She's even planned out her wardrobe leading up to the big game, showing off four different Chiefs shirts and jerseys.

Vrondos also had a red top hat, Kansas City facemask and pom-poms on hand while she cheered towards the cars driving past her house.

“Yeah, I know I'm a character, but I have character,” she said.

Her love for the Chiefs runs deep and isn't going to change anytime soon.

We'll see if the NFL team can accomplish back-to-back Super Bowl championships when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, right here on 10 Tampa Bay.