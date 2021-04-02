Virtual post-Super Bowl concert to help small businesses sees star-studded lineup

The event will be live-streamed on several platforms at 11:00 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla — A "first-of-its-kind" virtual concert to help small businesses will take place following Super Bowl LV with the goal of providing support to those heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Verizon's The Big Concert for Small Businesses will kick off at 11 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday across several platforms. Those looking to take part in the virtual experience can check out the company's Twitter, YouTube, TikTok or catch the event broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network among others.

The star-studded event is likely to capture the attention of all types of music fans with the lineup consisting of Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.

Tiffany Haddish will serve as host for the event curated and produced by Roc Nation.

"Small businesses are so important and we need to do whatever we can to keep them alive; our communities can't recover without them,” Alicia Keys said. “I’m excited to be partnering with Verizon and the rest of these amazing artists to not only be able to take the stage and bring that good music and light but to do it for such a meaningful cause.”

And it looks like Miley Cyrus is wasting no time preparing for her game-day performances. The singer posted videos of herself singing while running on a treadmill.

ANGELS LIKE YOU CAN’T FLY WITH REBEL GIRLS LIKE ME. 😈👼 pic.twitter.com/JuX7idCrrh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 3, 2021