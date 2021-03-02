See changes at Raymond James Stadium in effort to limit COVID-19 spread

It's a balancing act for the NFL: Keeping players and fans safe from COVID-19 while still creating an enjoyable atmosphere.

TAMPA, Fla. — Last summer, a big question mark hovered over the 2020-21 NFL season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fast-forward to today, with Super Bowl LV on the horizon, the league says it's taking everything learned throughout the past many months to make sure players and fans can enjoy the experience -- and, hopefully, not get sick.

Raymond James Stadium will have a different feel to it. Sure, it's hosting the biggest game of the year, but it'll be obvious Super Bowl LV is happening under different circumstances. Around 75,000 people can pack the stadium, though capacity will be held to 25,000, with almost a third of them being vaccinated health care heroes.

"The NFL is bringing 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to the game this year, a gift to our most important MVPs who have put everything on the line to help us as a nation recover from COVID-19," aid NFL Events Director Daphne Wood said in prepared remarks.

It's not like the seats won't be completely empty as fans inside the stadium might be seated next to a cut-out of someone else from afar.

Those inside also will have to abide by social distancing protocols (remember the floor markings at Publix?), wear a mask -- KN-95 maks will be given out -- and keep their phone close by. Everything is digital this year, from ticket scanning to cashless purchases.

"It's a unique year that we're all working through with all of the protocols related to COVID. We're really excited to be part of such a historic event on so many levels," NFL Events Senior Director Eric Finkelstein said in a video.

But what about keeping the players and staff safe?

The league says there will be about 20 feet of distance between the sidelines and fans in the stands, with giant LED screens covering the first several rows of each section.

Throughout the season, the NFL says it and the NFL Players Association have stuck to safety measures from COVID testing, contract tracing and more -- and that won't change for the Super Bowl.

If a player tests positive, they will be isolated and not play. But before reaching such an extreme outcome, everyone has been -- and will continue to -- wear a device that can alert its user about keeping their distance from each other.

