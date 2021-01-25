Parking, tickets, map: Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Experience

The Super Bowl Experience is NFL's interactive football theme park touching down on the Tampa Riverwalk in the days leading up to the big game.

TAMPA, Fla — As the Bucs prepare to make history at Super Bowl LV, fans have the chance to represent their team at SBX - the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's.

It opens on Jan. 29. And, for the first time ever, it's free.

Here's what you need to know:

When is it?

The Super Bowl Experience runs from Friday, Jan. 29 to Sunday, Jan. 31 and from Wednesday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb.6. Full hours of operation are listed here.

What can you do there?

Football fans can play interactive games, shop NFL merchandise, and virtually meet and greet with their favorite NFL players. Games include a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens. There are also photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as well as all 54 Super Bowl rings.

How do you get tickets?

The Super Bowl Experience is free, but fans have to register on the NFL OnePass app in order to attend. After you download the app and create an account, you can book a session time. If the session you're looking for isn't available, there will be a standby line for walk-up fans, but you will still need the OnePass app. Keep in mind, capacity is limited.

Where is it?

The Super Bowl Experience will take place at several Tampa Bay landmarks along the Riverwalk. Events are happening at Julian B. Lane Park, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Technology Village, and Sparkman Wharf.

How do you get there?

Fans can get around the Super Bowl Experience on the TECO Line streetcar system. Or if you want a more authentic pirate experience, the water taxi will be making multiple stops along the Riverwalk. Bikes and scooters will not be allowed.

Where can you park?

Parking will be available in several lots along the Riverwalk. In fact, a number of public and private parking structures around downtown will be able to help accommodate fans attending Super Bowl LV-related events.

The main parking lots that are Super Bowl Experience-friendly include:

Scott Street Parking Lot – 1301 N. Morgan Street, Tampa, FL 33602

1420 Lot – 1420 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602

Royal Street Regional – 1200 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602

Interstate Lot – 1514 N Franklin Street, Tampa, FL 33602

Anchor Garage – 109 W Fortune Street, Tampa, FL 33602

You can also click here for more surrounding lot and parking garage options.

What about safety restrictions?

Fans 2 and over are required to wear face coverings at all times except when actively eating and drinking in a designated concessions zone. Six-foot physical distancing markers will also be displayed throughout the event. And make sure you bring your credit card, because cash is not permitted.

Fans can email SuperBowl.Experience@NFL.com or call (813)-341-5599 for more information.