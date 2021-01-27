Super Bowl Experience ticket reservations 'at capacity,' NFL says

All time slots for the fan event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park are booked.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you haven't booked your free ticket to the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, you're unfortunately out of luck.

The NFL said Wednesday that all time slots have been reserved. And, the league says there won't be additional access made available because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

If you did manage to get a free ticket, the league says you should confirm your reservation on the OnePass app. And, before you arrive, you should make sure you and anyone else you're going with are registered. You can get information on parking and general event information here.

Even if you're not able to go to the Super Bowl Experience, the NFL says there's plenty for you to do along the Tampa Riverwalk. So, don't be discouraged.