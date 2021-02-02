Limited walks-ups accepted at Julian B. Lane for Super Bowl Experience

You'll also need to download the NFL OnePass app and wear a face covering.

TAMPA, Fla. — It wasn't long before ticket reservations for the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park filled up, but here's a chance to get inside!

Walk-ups will be accepted at the park for Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced. They will be limited and no one is guaranteed entry.

NFL OnePass remains a requirement to get in, however. So, too, are face coverings.

Reservations will be required for Friday and Saturday, with walk-ups not permitted. If the park fills up, there are other activities going on along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The hours of operation for the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is as followed:

3-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 (walk-ups welcome)

3-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 (walk-ups welcome)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 (reservation only)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 (reservation only)