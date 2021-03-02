Super Bowl Experience reopens to fans today

Here's how you can get in on all the fun.

TAMPA, Fla — It's back!

The Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe's will welcome back guests at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, in downtown Tampa.

It wasn't long before ticket reservations for the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park filled up, but here's a chance to get inside the NFL's interactive football theme park!

Walk-ups will be accepted at the park for Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced. They will be limited, and no one is guaranteed entry.

The hours of operation for the Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park is as follows:

3-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 (walk-ups welcome)

3-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 (walk-ups welcome)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 (reservation only)

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 (reservation only)

From the bright-eyed child who idolizes the likes of Tom Brady, to the casual fan who hasn’t thrown a football in years, there’s something for everyone to enjoy along the 2.7-mile stretch of the Riverwalk; including Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Park and Technology Village.

At Julian B. Lane, you can dust off those football skills and try your fate at kicking field goals, test your accuracy by throwing at targets, take part in an obstacle course, compare your high jump with real NFL players, and even compete virtually against Saquon Barkley of the Giants in the 40-yard-dash.

If physical activity isn’t so much your thing, don’t worry.

The NFL will have its illustrious history on display as well. Every single Super Bowl ring, locker room replicas, helmet displays, Hall of Fame busts, virtual autograph signings and a “Chronology of Pro Football” exhibit will greet fans underneath a giant tent in the middle of all the action.

And of course, no NFL experience would be complete without the coveted Lombardi Trophy, which will also be on hand.

Just a short walk away at Curtis Hixon Park, fans will get to take in live performances, snap only the most Instagram-worthy selfies at designated photo-op displays, and enjoy an adult beverage at one of the beer or cocktail tents.

Fans looking to freshen up their NFL wardrobe will also be able to purchase merchandise at the NFL Shop. And on Feb. 5 and 6, the downtown skyline will play backdrop to a firework show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For even more about what to expect throughout Tampa and especially along the Riverwalk, click here.

And be sure to tune into the main event, Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs locally on 10 Tampa Bay on Feb. 7. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.