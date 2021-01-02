More than just a game: Forever 55 helps at-risk kids in Tampa Bay

AMIkids received a microgrant through the Forever 55 program. It will help restart the 'Breaking Barriers' program for at-risk kids.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV is more than just a game for the Tampa Bay area.

Twenty-eight local nonprofits are getting grants totaling $280,000 from the Forever 55 Legacy Microgrant program through the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

So we wanted to show you how that money is being used.

AMIkids is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids develop into responsible and productive citizens. It works in partnership with youth agencies, local communities and families.

With the help of this grant, AMIkids re-started an initiative called "Breaking Barriers" that will be working with at-risk children in the Tampa Bay area.

It's partnering with local law enforcement to participate in activities with kids to help break down barriers. This is especially important now as kids continue to process some of the social ljustice issues that have occurred within the last year

"We're learning that our kids are definitely in tune with what's going on around them and these things do affect them but they don't understand why this is happening," said Michael Thornton, President/CEO AMIkids.

"They don't have a context from a historical perspective, some of the things in the past that have put us in this situation or things that have helped us get out of other situations."

That's exactly what this curriculum aims to do-- fill the gap to help kids have a better understanding.