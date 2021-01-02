Has the Super Bowl ever been canceled or delayed?

The short answer: No.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV will be one for the history books for many reasons.

The biggest football game of the year will go on during the COVID-19 pandemic. (With increased safety measures and guidelines in place, of course.)

But, with so many other sports leagues changing the way they play their seasons and championship games, there were a few questions that people had on their mind: Has a Super Bowl ever been canceled? What about delayed?

The short answers are: No, and sort of.

Here's what that means.

As long as the game has been played, it has never been canceled.

SportsNews.com reports there has never been a Super Bowl postponed or delayed. The website reports the only delay in Super Bowl history was in 2013 when the power at the Superdome went out for 34 minutes.

This year's Super Bowl will be held in Tampa as scheduled. There will be fewer fans in the stands and things will look different because of the pandemic, but the game will go on.

Plus, the Buccaneers will make history as the first team ever to play at home in the Super Bowl.

You can watch Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

