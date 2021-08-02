Super Bowl handoff from Tampa to Los Angeles will look different this year

Tampa and NFL leaders will hold a virtual press conference to closeout Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, Fla — It's the Monday after the big game and it's time for Tampa to officially hand off the Super Bowl responsibilities to the next city: Los Angeles.

Like everything else that's happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's going to look different this year.

Tampa and NFL leaders will hold a virtual press conference to closeout Super Bowl LV.

Unlike in the past, city leaders from LA didn't travel to Tampa for a "handoff" ceremony because of the pandemic.

Super Bowl LV in Tampa was the fifth time the city has hosted the big game and it will be one to remember. From the Kansas City Chiefs and hometown Buccaneers match-up to hosting it during a pandemic, Tampa Bay showed off what it was all about.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history as the first team to host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.