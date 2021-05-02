How to watch the remaining Super Bowl light shows from the Gasparilla pirate ship

This is the last weekend you can catch the dazzling displays ahead of Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, Fla — Haven't had a chance to catch the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship in downtown Tampa come to life with pyrotechnics and laser light show? Well, time is running out.

The ship, covered in 150 custom flags representing all 32 NFL teams, alongside 22 Super Bowl flags, will only dazzle the Tampa skyline for two more nights.

Fans can catch the show on Feb.5 or Feb. 6 at the following times: 6:55 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:55 p.m. and 9:55 p.m.

"The location will provide 360-degree viewing of show with the back of the ship facing Tampa General Hospital, providing a safe distance viewing environment for fans along the waterfront due to large viewing angles," the league wrote in a press release.

The ship will remain illuminated nightly for fans to enjoy if they can't make the show.

Each Super Bowl light show will last approximately 4.5 minutes.