MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — All season, the NFL has been celebrating its 100th season.

Now it's time to crown a champion.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV. The matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers is considered one of the most even in Super Bowl history, with Kansas City a 1.5-point favorite over San Francisco, according to multiple sportsbooks.

Will the Chiefs' explosive offense prove too much to handle for the 49ers' dominant defense? Or will Nick Bosa and San Francisco manage to slow down one of the league's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes? We'll find out soon. What follows will be a live blog of Super Bowl LIV, complete with highlights, score updates and analysis of "the big game" as it happens.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is introduced before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

