LIVE: Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Tampa

It's the big game in Tampa Bay: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs, Brady vs. Mahomes.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new champion will be named as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the year. It's time for Super Bowl LV!

Of the many storylines to watch throughout the evening, everyone's eyes will be on these two quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. This is Super Bowl No. 10 for Brady, who's going for his 7th title, while Mahomes vies to become a back-to-back champion at the age of 25.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Although far fewer fans will be in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic, those in appearance – from ticket holders to health care heroes – will catch all the action in-person, plus The Weeknd's halftime performance.

CBS is the official broadcast network of Super Bowl LV and, locally, you don't have to tune away to watch: The big game airs on 10 Tampa Bay!

3:45 p.m.: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take us inside their Super Bowl locker room where, hey, it looks pretty familiar in here! Players will be putting on the white and pewter uniforms that, so far, have given them all sorts of luck this season.

White & pewter 🥶 pic.twitter.com/wFLNq51zS7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2021

3:41 p.m.: So, what's it really like being at the game? 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff will be there, and she'll chat with you! Text 727-577-8522 to get your questions answered!

3:29 p.m.: Now it'll be a game. The Chiefs' Mahomes has arrived. If we had to guess, he's probably loving this weather compared to the frigid temps up north!

Patrick Mahomes is in the building 😎 pic.twitter.com/gQ6nsABRkL — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2021

2:59 p.m.: Look who's in the building. As CBS so aptly puts it, the GOAT has arrived.

The GOAT has arrived at Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/tnsqY0pweB — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2021