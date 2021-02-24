Tampa Bay lawmakers introduce resolution to honor Bucs' Super Bowl win

Democrats and Republicans agree: It's great to cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WASHINGTON — Members of Tampa Bay's congressional delegation want to give a big shoutout to Champa Bay from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Charlie Crist, plus Republican U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, recently introduced a resolution to honor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Super Bowl LV champs.

It hasn't yet been a full month since quarterback Tom Brady lead the Bucs to a decisive 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Celebrations on the field since have traveled to the Hillsborough River and now, the halls of Congress.

"It’s been an incredible year for Tampa Bay sports, and there was no better way to start 2021 than with a Bucs Super Bowl win," Castor said in a statement. "We’re proud that our sports teams have given us so much to cheer for during a difficult year, and I’m proud to join my Florida colleagues in recognizing the Buccaneers for their incredible win on the House Floor."

Celebrating the Bucs' win truly is a bipartisan affair.

"In the Tampa Bay Region we’ve been incredibly blessed this year to have all three of our major sports teams reach their respective Championships," reads Bilirakis' statement. "With the Bucs winning the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay has solidified itself as Title Town USA.

"Fire the Cannons! Raise the Flags!"

The lawmakers' resolution highlights many of the historic moments from Super Bowl LV, recognizing Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar as the first women coaches to win the Super Bowl and Sarah Thomas as the first woman to referee the big game.

And, of course, Brady's records: most Super Bowl wins, no interceptions during the game, etc. Not mentioned was Brady's Vince Lombardi trophy toss to Cameron Brate.