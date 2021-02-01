5 things you might not have known about this year's Super Bowl

As the big game nears, we're here to get you up to speed on all things Super Bowl LV.

TAMPA, Fla — We are almost there! Super Bowl LV is just around the corner and as you and the city of Tampa prepare for the big game we are here to help get you up to speed.

The stage is set for Feb. 7 and now all that's left is to see which teams snag a coveted spot. In the meantime, here are some fast facts you might not have known about Super Bowl LV:

Fact 1: 2021 will mark the fifth time Tampa has hosted the big game and the third showing at Raymond James Stadium.

Fact 2: There's a large focus on charity. Super Bowl week is about more than the game, it's about the community too. The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee launched "Forever 55," an initiative that gives back to the Bay area's needs. You can learn more about it here.

Fact 3: Vaccinated healthcare heroes are slated to receive recognition on football's biggest stage after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league is looking to honor their "extraordinary service during the pandemic."

Fact 4: The Weeknd will take the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show stage for the first time in Tampa as the three-time Grammy Award winner was announced as this year's performer.

Fact 5: Super Bowl LV will place Tampa in fourth on the list of cities that have hosted the most Super Bowls. Miami takes the top spot, followed by New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Don't want to miss out on any other details ahead on Feb. 7? Be sure to listen to 10 Tampa Bay's "Tampa Bay 55" podcast, an exclusive all-access pass to go behind-the-scenes ahead of Super Bowl LV.

You can listen and download the weekly podcast hosted by anchor Ryan Bass and Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and president/CEO of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee by clicking here.

