'Huddle for Change': Super Bowl LV Host Committee tackles systemic justice in six-part virtual series

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV is more than just the big game. It's also about the community.

Community Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee are launching "Huddle for Change," a six-part series that dives into systemic justice.

The series will take a "deeper dive into the nuisances of systemic injustices, how they are perpetuated throughout everyday life, and how our community can create actions to foster change on a local level," according to a press release.

Huddle for Change will look to spark community-wide dialogue and draw from recent studies that take a closer look at the Tampa Bay area. Community Tampa Bay will specifically partner with local grassroots activists, nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, corporations, and business leaders to discuss the findings.

The goal is to find "tangible action steps" our community can take to eliminate systemic injustices.

"The six-part series is designed to intentionally engage humans (of all ages) in cross-cultural interaction with those who don’t look like them, live like them or love like them and will have a positive impact on relationships across identities and reduce behaviors informed and perpetuated by stereotypes," according to a press release.

The following topics will be addressed during the series:

The wealth gap

Mental health

Physical health and wellness

Criminal justice system

Education

Huddle for Change will kick off at 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Anyone interested in participating can sign up here.

