What's next for the Super Bowl LV performers

What you can anticipate next from Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan and The Weeknd.

So, they’ve performed at the Super Bowl...but what’s next? If you tuned in to Super Bowl LV on CBS tonight, you definitely saw performances by Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan and The Weeknd. Now that the anticipation of their Tampa performances is over, what is in store for each of these artists?

Miley Cyrus released her latest album “Plastic Hearts” on November 27, 2020, which she is currently promoting. The pop star has also been nominated for Outstanding Music Artist at the 32nd GLAAD awards. A virtual ceremony will be held for the event in April 2021.

F☠️CK YEAH! MY NEW RECORD #PLASTICHEARTS IS OUT NOW! LEMME KNOW YOUR FAVS! XXX https://t.co/UXYOb2oI89 pic.twitter.com/FbFzL6Zp85 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 27, 2020

H.E.R. sang America the Beautiful and played a killer guitar solo before kick off. She just released the song Fight For You -- from the Original Motion Picture "Judas and the Black Messiah" -- which you can download now.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan dueted the National Anthem before kickoff. But, Church is preparing for his own kickoff...a three album project that is. “Heart & Soul” will be available in April, but pre-orders are open now. The country music singer recently earned the title of Entertainer of the Year at the 54th CMA Awards in December -- so he is kicking off 2021 about as fierce as he ended 2020.

Pre-orders for Eric Church's brand new 3 album project, Heart & Soul are now open! Get yours everywhere music is sold. https://t.co/ccGLkyyZMp pic.twitter.com/6rv9qtxFgO — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 29, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan has had an eventful year already. She released her latest album, “Heaux Tales”, on Jan. 8 and less than two weeks after its release, she had a no. 1 hit.

And, The Weeknd has much more in store for us after his $7 million Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The artist announced his full list or dates and locations for the 2022 After Hours Tour.