Heading to Super Bowl LV? Here are stadium COVID-19 guidelines you should know

Don't put that face covering away before the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — For those lucky enough to watch Super Bowl LV in person, the coronavirus pandemic likely will bring about a few changes, unlike previous years.

Raymond James Stadium will play host to the big game and is likely to keep many of its existing COVID-19 guidelines in place as it has for Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games.

As detailed on its website, the stadium requires all people age 5 and up to wear a face covering upon entering the bag screening area. It must remain on at all times other than while actively drinking and eating.

Face coverings are effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19 when the fabric covers the nose and mouth, not one or the other. Replacements are available for people who forget a covering or need a replacement.

Earlier reporting indicated that, indeed, face masks will be mandatory at Super Bowl LV. Social distancing also reportedly will be enforced, with fans in pods spaced out in 6-feet increments.

Although the NFL has yet to announce an official capacity, signs have pointed to a smaller than usual crowd with a 20-percent cap. This means just over 13,000 fans will be in the stadium that seats about 66,000 people.

Cash isn't clean, so Raymond James Stadium has already implemented cashless food and beverage spots. Reverse ATMs are on-site to convert cash to a universal use Visa value card, the stadium said.

Check back with this story for any important coronavirus-related safety updates for Super Bowl LV.