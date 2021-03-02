Here's what to expect when it comes to security for Super Bowl LV

Plans have been underway for more than a year.

TAMPA, Fla. — There may be fewer people attending this year’s Super Bowl game, but security is no less tight.

On Wednesday, representatives from state, local and federal law-enforcement agencies gathered to talk about the coordinated security operations at this year‘s game.

Of course, a year ago, nobody knew that we would be in the middle of a pandemic or who would be playing in Super Bowl 55, but even then, plans were already underway to keep the event secure.

“This is a nationwide 24/7, 365 job,” said Dept. of Homeland Security Acting Secretary David Pekoske. “But it’s especially true in an event like this.”

Fans at the game will see digital ticketing and payments when they get to the stadium. Mandatory masks, sanitizer and social distancing will also be enforced.

“The only thing we want you to worry about is who will win the game,” said Michael McPherson, Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Tampa Field Office. “Please leave the rest of the worrying to us.”

Security will be tight at Raymond James Stadium and everyplace else too.

It’s not just a visible law enforcement presence, but hundreds of agents working behind the scenes monitoring intelligence and scouring social media for any threats - foreign and domestic.

“There are no credible threats to the Super Bowl or any related activity at this moment. We will continue to evaluate intelligence and share information we received from around the world with our law-enforcement partners,” said Scott McAllister with the Department of Homeland Security’s Intelligence Operations.

“The Super Bowl is an attractive target for terrorists and criminals. So, we never take the eye off the ball,” added Pekoske.

The air space around Raymond James Stadium will be also be closed at game time to non-airport traffic with a 30-mile no-fly perimeter that includes drones.

And if you wondered why a helicopter has been flying low over Tampa in recent days. It’s essentially sniffing for nukes.

“It’s an effort in order to look for any kind of threat that would be posed by a radiological effort,” said McAllister.

For all their manpower and intelligence, however, law enforcement says it’s much harder to detect an individual or lone wolf attack.

For that they need the public’s help.

Don’t be afraid, they say, to report anything suspicious or unusual.

Other security issues include public health.

Tampa police say code enforcers will be visiting local bars and restaurants. And though there are fewer people in town for this year’s game, human trafficking is still a big concern.

“In short, if you see something say something,” said Pekoske.