Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa

From tickets to parking and family fun, we've got you covered.

TAMPA, Fla — If you live in the Tampa Bay area, you've surely heard some talk about the upcoming Super Bowl. Maybe you've just noticed some road closures or fresh construction near your favorite spots around Tampa. Whether you're a football fan or just a curious person living in the area, here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV.

First things first, when is it?

Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Who's playing?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, respectively. The matchup comes after each team won their respective conference championships.

Why should I care?

No matter the outcome of the game, the Bucs are making history as the first team ever to play a Super Bowl in their hometown.

How can I watch the game?

You're in luck! CBS is the home of Super Bowl LV, so you can watch the game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

If you're not hosting your own watch party, here are 12 sports bars around Tampa Bay where you can catch the game. But don't forget, we're still in the middle of a pandemic, so make sure you bring a mask and keep your distance.

Can I get tickets?

The NFL announced that a total of 22,000 people will be allowed in the stands at Raymond James Stadium. However, 7,500 of those tickets are going to vaccinated health care workers.

So, that leaves 14,500 tickets up for grabs. You can find out where to buy them here.

Just make sure to keep an eye out for scams.

What else can I do in Tampa Bay?

From waterfront restaurants and beaches to family-friendly adventures and events, there's plenty to do. Check out the full guide here.

Plus, you may have already snagged a spot for the capacity-limited Super Bowl Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park on the Tampa Riverwalk.

A number of public and private parking structures around downtown will be able to help accommodate fans attending Super Bowl LV-related events. You can learn more about options here.