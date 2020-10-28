NFL plans to limit capacity at Super Bowl LV in Tampa

Face masks reportedly will be required for all fans.

TAMPA, Fla. — Plans to limit stadium capacity during Super Bowl LV are underway with the coronavirus pandemic more than likely to spill into 2021.

Although the exact seating cap for the big game at Raymond James Stadium is not yet nailed down, it is likely to change over the next several months given new developments with the pandemic, according to organizers.

"We’re working closely with the NFL and local public health and government officials to determine what capacity will be," Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee President and CEO Rob Higgins said. "It’s not known at this time. We know that the numbers will evolve over the next few months. We’ll be following conditions in the county and the state, and the NFL will make a determination based on approvals locally."

As Higgins points out, clubs across the NFL – including the Bucs – are starting to allow more fans into the stadiums, but they are not currently at full capacity.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the NFL is anticipating a 20-percent seating capacity. If that pans out for the February 2021 event, it comes out to a little more than 13,000 fans in the stands for a stadium that seats about 66,000 people.

One other note to the limited seating now expected at Super Bowl LV: If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7. pic.twitter.com/wANGPM1Z7f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

According to Schefter's reporting, fans will be in pods spaced out in 6-feet increments, and face masks will be required.

Organizers say details haven't been finalized and are subject to change based on the latest health and safety guidelines available in February.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in late September expressed support for not just Tampa hosting the game but having a "full Super Bowl." Those comments came as he announced moving the state into Phase Three of its reopening which, according to the governor's office, recommends organizers "consider reducing capacity with limited social distancing protocols."

The previous step, Phase Two, was more restrictive with 50-percent building capacity.

At the time, the NFL's head of live event production said he had the same goal but "to prepare just in case."

"If we find ourselves in a situation on Feb. 7 where we are in a different scenario, we’re just going to make sure we’re ready for that," Jon Barker said.

Florida's 14-day average of new coronavirus cases largely was on a downward trend in September but has since ticked up, averaging about 1,000 more daily cases now compared to a month ago.

That's about in line with national trends showing increased cases and hospitalizations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

