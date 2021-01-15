Super weather for the Super Bowl? It’s likely

Tampa Bay typically sees very nice weather in February.

TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl is just three weeks from Sunday. It will be played here in Tampa Bay, in part, because of our great weather.

While the game is too far away to make an accurate forecast, we can look at the kind of weather that we typically see in early February. On average, February weather in Tampa Bay is, well, pretty super.

The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7. This is a time of year that typically sees dry weather and comfortable high temperatures in the low 70s. That’s a touchdown in anyone’s playbook, right?

How about the last five years of February weather? If you like it warm, you’re going to like this:

2020: Feb. 7 had a high of 66-degrees. This would have been a cooler Super Bowl, but not bad. By the way, this day was surrounded by 23 days of highs in the 70s and 80s.

2019: Feb. 7 had a high of 81-degrees. This is the kind of day that make visitors to Tampa Bay want to move here. 2019 had zero February days with highs in the 60s. Every day had high temperatures in the 70s to 80s.

2018: Feb. 7 had a high of 82-degrees. Another stellar day. Can you imagine the River Walk in Downtown Tampa on a sunny 80-degree February day? Like 2019, there were zero February days with a high in the 60s.

2017: Feb. 7 had a high of 81-degrees. A t-shirts, shorts and sunglasses kind of day. Only one day in 2017 saw a February day with a high in the 60s. The month was dominated with 70s and 80s.

2016: Feb. 7 proved Florida can be chilly. The high reached just 58-degrees. The month was a bit cool with three days with highs in the 50s, seven days in the 60s and the rest in the 70s and 80s.

The conclusion, Las Vegas is probably putting the smart money on a great weather day for Super Bowl LV.

One thing is for sure, if Tom Brady and the Buccaneers make it to the NFL’s biggest game in their home town, you can probably add another 10-20 degrees to the atmosphere from the frenzy of Bucs fans.

