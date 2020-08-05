Super Bowl is still planned for Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, says host committee president

The head of the Super Bowl host committee says there are currently no plans to change the date.
Fans have been questioning whether the big game will get pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. But, at this point, the NFL is still anticipating football's biggest event to kickoff on Feb. 7, 2021.
“All the focus is on Feb. 7” reiterated Rob Higgins, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, during a Thursday night interview with 10 Tampa Bay anchors Ryan Bass and Justin Granit.
According to Higgins, the committee has been in constant contact with the league through dozens of Zoom calls, conference calls and text messages. He says there has been no indication that the Super Bowl would be played on any date other than Feb. 7.
RELATED: Tom Brady to make Bucs debut against Drew Brees at New Orleans; see Tampa Bay's full 2020 schedule
“Now, if adjustments, for some reason, would need to be made, we're gonna do so," Higgins said. "That’s what event planners do. But, that’s not something we’ve been instructed to do at this point in time.”
It will be the fifth Super Bowl played at Raymond James Stadium.
10 Tampa Bay is proud to be the official partner of Tampa Bay's host committee.
Download our Tampa Bay 55 podcast for Super Bowl updates. It's an exclusive all-access pass to go behind-the-scenes with the deal makers, hand shakers, celebrities and athletes. The podcast is hosted by Ryan Bass and Rob Higgins.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their schedule Thursday night. Click here to see who the Bucs are facing in what weeks.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's what's opening in Tampa Bay
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- When is Florida's disaster tax holiday?
- When can we get haircuts? Florida's governor wants to 'safely' reopen barbershops and hair salons
- Buying flowers for Mother's Day? Make sure mom gets what you paid for!
- It's Hurricane Preparedness Week: Are you ready for this season?
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter