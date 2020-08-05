Super Bowl is still planned for Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, says host committee president

Rob Higgins says he'd love to see the Bucs become the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

The head of the Super Bowl host committee says there are currently no plans to change the date.

Fans have been questioning whether the big game will get pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. But, at this point, the NFL is still anticipating football's biggest event to kickoff on Feb. 7, 2021.

“All the focus is on Feb. 7” reiterated Rob Higgins, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, during a Thursday night interview with 10 Tampa Bay anchors Ryan Bass and Justin Granit.

According to Higgins, the committee has been in constant contact with the league through dozens of Zoom calls, conference calls and text messages. He says there has been no indication that the Super Bowl would be played on any date other than Feb. 7.

“Now, if adjustments, for some reason, would need to be made, we're gonna do so," Higgins said. "That’s what event planners do. But, that’s not something we’ve been instructed to do at this point in time.”

It will be the fifth Super Bowl played at Raymond James Stadium.

