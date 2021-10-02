Boating safely for the Bucs Super Bowl boat parade

Boaters can be in the water, but they have to stay at least 50 feet away.

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV champion boat parade will set sail at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Hillsborough River.

Fans will line up along the Riverwalk as the champs sail from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf. But for those of you who'd rather watch from the water, like a true Buccaneer, here are the rules you have to follow.

Tampa police warn that boaters can be in the water, but cannot be participants of the official flotilla. Boaters are required to stay at least 50 feet away from the official parade boats.

You can, however, follow the parade route in your boat from a distance.

Law enforcement officers will be patrolling along the parade route to ensure compliance, as the waters are considered US Coast Guard Emergency Safety Zone Event.

"Anyone on a water vessel who chooses to impede the parade may face criminal charges," Tampa Police said in a release.

