Preparations are underway as Super Bowl LV nears

Some NFL representatives have already arrived in Tampa and the Mounted Patrol Unit also spent the day training at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — It's hard to believe but we are only one month away from Super Bowl LV.

"Some of the representatives from the NFL have arrived already and so have semi-trucks at Raymond James Stadium," Executive Director of Tampa Bay Sports Commission Rob Higgins said. "The buildout around the stadium campus is really starting to happen."

While capacity for who can attend the game at Raymond James Stadium has still yet to be determined, the Tampa Bay ferry will be in action helping get people to and from all the fun.

"Event guides will be coming out that will help with transportation and ancillary events. We have almost three miles of a Super Bowl experience along the river that will be free to the public, all you need is a ticket," Chief of Staff for the City of Tampa John Bennett said.

Tickets will help with crowd control and this is the first time ever these tickets will be free. You may have noticed a new hotel open up recently too.

"The JW Marriott recently opened up which will be the headquarters for the Super Bowl and to have that was essential for us to get awarded the Super Bowl," Higgins said.

On Thursday, the Mounted Patrol Unit that has members from Tampa police, St Pete police, and more spent time training at Raymond James to get ready for the big day. Super Bowl LV will leave a lasting legacy in the Tampa Bay area too.

"The NFL has donated $2 million to some of the core things in our community. That will go to programs providing food security, supporting families, health and wellness, systemic justice and more," Bennett said.

Despite there only being four weeks left to prepare, both say Tampa Bay is ready.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages we could ever be on and the finish line is in sight on February 7th. I know all of Team Tampa Bay is going to do their best to make sure we shine bright," Higgins said.

