What are the best prop bets for Super Bowl LVI?

LOS ANGELES — Super Bowl LVI is right around the corner. If you want to raise your stakes in the game, there are plenty of things to bet on — from which player will win MVP to what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning team's coach.

Whether your team is playing in the big game or you're mostly just watching for the commercials, here are some of the best prop bets you can put your money on.

All odds courtesy of Covers.com, FanDuel and DraftKings:

What will the first play of the game be?

Rush attempt (-144)

Pass attempt (+118)

What will the first turnover of the game be?

Interception (-160)

Fumble (+160)

No turnover (+700)

Will any quarter be scoreless?

Yes (+380)

No (-600)

Which team will commit the first accepted penalty?

Cincinnati Bengals (-125)

Los Angeles Rams (-105)

Which team will have the most first downs?

Cincinnati Bengals (+110)

Los Angeles Rams (-134)

Will there be overtime?

Yes (+950)

No (-2,000)

Will the game be tied (after 0-0)?

Yes (-120)

No (+100)

Who will the Super Bowl MVP be?

Matthew Stafford (+105)

Joe Burrow (+230)

Cooper Kupp (+700)

Ja'Marr Chase (+2,000)

Aaron Donald (+2,000)

Odell Beckham Jr. (+2,500)

How long will the National Anthem be?

Over 99.5 seconds (-147)

Under 99.5 seconds (+110)

What will the coin toss be?

Heads (-104)

Tails (-104)

Who will be the first artist shown during the halftime show?

Multiple artists (+190)

Snoop Dogg (+300)

Dr. Dre (+350)

Eminem (+400)

Mary J. Blige (+550)

Kendrick Lamar (+550)

What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach's head?

Blue (+230)

Orange (+270)

Green/Yellow/Lime (+360)

Clear (+540)

Red/Pink (+960)

Purple/Indigo/Violet (+1,180)